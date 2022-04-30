Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 328,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $961.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

