Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Up 6.4% on Earnings Beat

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $76.28. 8,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

