Comparing CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CAE and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 3.34 -$35.77 million $0.28 84.93 Solid Power $2.71 million 517.31 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 1 4 0 2.50 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.10%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Summary

CAE beats Solid Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

