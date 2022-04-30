Head-To-Head Survey: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51% CEL-SCI N/A -69.91% -50.35%

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 852.63 -$363.87 million ($3.85) -6.19 CEL-SCI $560,000.00 221.02 -$36.36 million ($0.92) -3.11

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 106.32%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

