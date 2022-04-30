Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €32.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €40.58 ($43.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.90. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

