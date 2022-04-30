HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($95.70) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €40.58 ($43.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.