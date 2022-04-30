Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($140.86) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.63 ($114.65).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €74.15 ($79.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($107.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.24 and its 200 day moving average is €86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

