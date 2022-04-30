Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.55 ($93.06).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €76.28 ($82.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.10. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($124.89). The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 69.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.