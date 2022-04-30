Baader Bank Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($21.53).

ETR SDF opened at €32.19 ($34.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.56 and a 200 day moving average of €20.08. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.35 ($8.98) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

