SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €7.40 ($7.96) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.
ETR:SGL opened at €5.26 ($5.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.84. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of €10.88 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.
SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
