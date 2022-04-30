SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €7.40 ($7.96) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

ETR:SGL opened at €5.26 ($5.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.84. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of €10.88 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

