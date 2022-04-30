Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €109.00 by UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €109.00 ($117.20) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.50 ($115.59).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.74. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

