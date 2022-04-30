Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €19.20 by Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) has been given a €19.20 ($20.65) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

ETR TTK opened at €15.36 ($16.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. Takkt has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of €16.78 ($18.04).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

