Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €106.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.50 ($115.59).

ETR:PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €75.68 and a 200-day moving average of €92.74. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

