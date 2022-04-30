Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

