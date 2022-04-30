Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,198,000 after buying an additional 919,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,194,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1,338.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 303,127 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

