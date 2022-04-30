Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNO stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

