Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Loews by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 96,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Loews by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Loews by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 419,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Loews by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,287,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.