Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

