American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

