Gaia (GAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gaia stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

