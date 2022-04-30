CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $25.07 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

