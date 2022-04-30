Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

