Flowserve (FLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flowserve by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.