Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $269,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

