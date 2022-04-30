Analysts Set Expectations for Zurn Water Solutions Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

