WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $22,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 569,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,884,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

