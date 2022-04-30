Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

