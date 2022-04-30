USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USNA stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,824,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

