Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UBSI stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.