Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.24.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.48. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.