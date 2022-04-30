Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

SLGN stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

