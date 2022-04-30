Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

