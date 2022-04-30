Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

QCRH stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $850.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

