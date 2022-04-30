Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE T opened at $18.86 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 168,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

