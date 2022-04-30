Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

