Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 349.8% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBBTF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

