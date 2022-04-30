Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in April

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.77) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

ANIOY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.63. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

