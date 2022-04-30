Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 350.3% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FFC opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
