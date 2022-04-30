iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 355.0% in April

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 355.0% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.