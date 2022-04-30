Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Increases By 355.8%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 222,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter.

DBL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

