Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

