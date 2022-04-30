Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 379.8% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

