Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 360.2%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.