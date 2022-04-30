Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 368.3% in April

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SNT stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 698,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

