Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Rises By 373.7%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 373.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
