Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Rises By 373.7%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 373.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

