Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 358.2% in April

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 358.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.0 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
