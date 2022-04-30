iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 828,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,690,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

