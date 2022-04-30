Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.70. 152,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 355,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

