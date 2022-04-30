First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Down 3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.64 and last traded at $82.79. 53,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 63,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.