iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 48,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 87,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.